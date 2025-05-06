Please wait...
Screen NSW launches IP-centric fund targeting under-represented local creators

A new IP-centred fund has been launched by Australian state agency Screen NSW to stimulate IP rights acquisitions from under-represented local creators.

Kyas Hepworth

The US$129k (A$200,000), IP in Motion Fund, will support producers to invest in NSW created Australian stories for development into screen and digital gaming productions.

Under the new programme, Screen NSW will wholly or partly reimburse, up to A$5,000 for an option fee per application for IP from NSW-based creators of screen or digital games.

“The screen and digital games industries are essential to the cultural fabric of NSW. It’s vital that our local stories are shared with the world and that these stories are reflective of everyone in NSW – including those who have been traditionally under-represented on screen,” said Screen NSW head, Kyas Hepworth.

The primary aim of the fund is to accelerate development and create a pipeline of screen content for audiences that has its IP origins from under-represented creatives including LGBTQIA+ creators, First Nations people, creators from Culturally and Linguistically Diverse (CaLD) backgrounds, people living with a disability and creatives living in Western Sydney and regional NSW.

The IP in Motion Fund, is part of the three-year NSW Screen and Digital Games Strategy, launched last October.

Under the scheme eligible formats include; narrative fiction including children’s, feature films and series for any release platform including cinema, video on demand, broadcast television and online; documentary and factual including children’s, feature films and series  for any release platform including cinema, video on demand, broadcast television and online; extended reality for narrative driven audience interaction and engagement across online, mobile applications, public screens and interactive displays and digital games.

Natalie Apostolou 06-05-2025 ©C21Media
