Screen NSW funds 47 new projects in $720k development funding round

Screen NSW has invested $1.1m (US$720k) in 47 new projects as part of its latest development programme funding round with 11 narrative series projects and two new children’s series in the pipeline.

The awarded project funding included 22 feature films, nine documentary features, and three documentary series.

Television series projects poised to reach the next stage of development include Songbird Studio’s first scripted series, Judge, a Gen Z legal drama created by Xavier Hazard and Mehhma Malhi and produced by Louise Smith and Luke Mazzaferro.

Rolla Entertainment’s animated children’s series Anvi’s Animals and Kingdom of the Crocodile, a natural history documentary series from Wild Pacific Media, have both also been funded.

Former Aquarius Films co-founder Angie Fielder is developing dramedy series GriefyAF, which follows young widowed mother of two Tash, who takes to the internet for solace and becomes a reluctant social media star.

In feature documentaries, Perpetual Entertainment, Creative Bubble Productions and Biscuit Tin Productions were funded for Dance For Your Life, following 10 Australian dancers chasing a dream to join Shapehaus in London. Additionally from Songbird Studios is a doco on Michael Parkinson, Parky: The Man at the Top of the Stairs.

Seasoned documentarian Tom Zubrycki and director/producer Isabel Darling are developing, The Last of the Locals, an investigation in the changes reshaping historic NSW ski town Thredbo and the battles ensuing between enshrining culture and progress.

Screen NSW’s development programme offers funding of up to $50,000 per project, depending on the project type and level of market interest.