Screen Flanders backs six scripted series including immigration gameshow drama

A dystopian Belgian drama series about a brutal gameshow in which immigrants compete for residency rights is among six scripted series that Screen Flanders has invested in as part of its increased content spend for this year.

The Best Immigrant was developed by Raoul Groothuizen and Cristina Poppe at The Streamz Academy. The writing team is completed by Michel Sabbe, Hasse Steenssens and Michael De Cock. The series will be directed by Michael Abay in collaboration with Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, both attached to the project as executive producers.

The drama is set in a fictional future when Flanders is an independent nation and votes to deport all non-nationals. The story follows a couple who participate in the ruthless gameshow that offers a residence permit as its grand prize.

The drama is produced by Flemish company Lompvis in coproduction with OTT platform Streamz, owned by Telenet and DPG Media. Brussels-based distributor Caviar TV is handling international financing and sales. Screen Flanders, which supports the audiovisual industry in the Flanders region of Belgium, invested €335,000 in the production.

The agency also put €350,000 towards Vero Forever, a dramedy about a man who wants to get rid of his wealthy wife. The series is produced by Flemish producer Lunanime in coproduction with Germany’s MadeFor Film and Flinck Film of the Netherlands. The platform partners in Belgium are Play4 and Streamz.

Other scripted series backed by Screen Flanders include the second season of cop drama Juliet, from Eyeworks Film & TV Drama in coproduction with Flemish public broadcaster VRT and ZDF in Germany, with Leonine distributing the series internationally. Filming is scheduled for the spring of 2025.

The third season of Belgian hit The Twelve, this time subtitled The Botox Murders, was also greenlit by Screen Flanders to the tune of €350,000. Eyeworks is producing the series in coproduction with VRT, RTBF and Proximus, with Federation Studios handling international sales. Filming is scheduled for the spring of 2025.

Other Screen Flanders greenlights include espionage drama The Golden Hour S2, from NL Film in the Netherlands in coproduction with Flemish producer Polar Bear for Dutch broadcaster Avrotros, and Irish series Hidden Assets S3. Saffron Moon in Ireland is producing the series in coproduction with Flemish company Potemkino Port, and it will be broadcast by RTE, BBC, Acorn and Streamz.

Animated series Ewilan’s Quest, adapted from the books by French author Pierre Bottero and produced by French company Andarta Pictures in coproduction with the Flemish production company Vivi Film for VRT/Ketnet and RTBF, joins seven feature film in the €3m investment slate from Screen Flanders.

“These very high-quality productions, from both Flemish talent and international productions with a significant Flemish involvement, provide a leverage effect for the Flemish economy that should not be underestimated,” said Flemish minister of economy Matthias Diependaele.