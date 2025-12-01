Please wait...
Please wait...

Screen Australia seeks new head of development as Bobby Romia steps down

Screen Australia’s head of development Bobby Romia has left the agency after two years in the role.

Bobby Romia

It is understood that Romia is leaving the funding agency to return to the production sector.

Prior to joining Screen Australia, Romia worked across production and broadcasting roles at SBS Australia and NITV, Screentime Australia, Hopscotch Films, eOne Entertainment, and Screentime New Zealand in Auckland.

He also served as acting senior investment manager at Screen NSW where he managed projects including Bali 2002, Underbelly: Vanishing Act, After The Verdict, Bump, Upright, The Drover’s Wife and True Colours.

The national funding agency is currently seeking to fill the senior leadership role which leads the investment manager team for narrative content development. The role oversees funding programs, assessment processes, and slate management for development initiatives across feature drama, television drama, and direct-to-audience/online/interactive platforms.

Announcing his departure he acknowledged, “the tremendous work from the team and our partners in support of our vital and resilient screen industry through project specific development funding to career-supporting initiatives such as AWG The Creators, NCIS Sydney with Endemol Shine Australia, SAFC’s New Voices Lab, SBS’ Emerging Writers’ Incubator to The Audience Design Initiative with Sile J  Culley and cross-collaboration with industry around the world.”

Natalie Apostolou 01-12-2025 ©C21Media
Please wait...

TRENDING STORIES

BBC to boost YouTube use and try out vertical dramas, says CCO Kate Phillips
Australian streaming legislation is the catalyst to bigger policy reform, says Helium CEO Mark Fennessy
Sameer Sippy, Service Street partner to adapt Bollywood classics as microdramas
EbonyLife ON Plus partners with Content London to discover and develop the next generation of black filmmakers
BBC Studios' South African prodco Rapid Blue names joint leaders

TRENDING SHOWS ON C21 SEE MORE C21MARKETPLACE