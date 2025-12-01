Screen Australia seeks new head of development as Bobby Romia steps down

Screen Australia’s head of development Bobby Romia has left the agency after two years in the role.

It is understood that Romia is leaving the funding agency to return to the production sector.

Prior to joining Screen Australia, Romia worked across production and broadcasting roles at SBS Australia and NITV, Screentime Australia, Hopscotch Films, eOne Entertainment, and Screentime New Zealand in Auckland.

He also served as acting senior investment manager at Screen NSW where he managed projects including Bali 2002, Underbelly: Vanishing Act, After The Verdict, Bump, Upright, The Drover’s Wife and True Colours.

The national funding agency is currently seeking to fill the senior leadership role which leads the investment manager team for narrative content development. The role oversees funding programs, assessment processes, and slate management for development initiatives across feature drama, television drama, and direct-to-audience/online/interactive platforms.

Announcing his departure he acknowledged, “the tremendous work from the team and our partners in support of our vital and resilient screen industry through project specific development funding to career-supporting initiatives such as AWG The Creators, NCIS Sydney with Endemol Shine Australia, SAFC’s New Voices Lab, SBS’ Emerging Writers’ Incubator to The Audience Design Initiative with Sile J Culley and cross-collaboration with industry around the world.”