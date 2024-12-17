Screen Australia drama report reveals production spending decline, with kids TV on brink of collapse

Screen Australia’s Drama Report, the pivotal benchmark analysis into local screen production investment, has confirmed a significant decline in production spending in the country, with a 29% annual drop.

The data reveals a total of A$1.7bn (US$1.08bn) spent on drama production in Australia across 169 productions in 2023/24, with just over half of expenditure – 55% or A$929m – devoted to Australian stories.

The report attributes the drop to a reduction in high-budget production activity across international TV and Australian theatrical features, with US industrial action and uncertainty around changes to the Location Offset incentive also factoring the ramp down.

Screen Australia CEO Dierdre Brennan said this year’s data confirmed key trends in domestic activity, chiefly a contraction of free-to-air commercial TV drama and the increasing role of SVoD commissioning.

“Children’s content continues to face significant pressure and remains reliant on government support, so we’re working to broaden the opportunities for development of Australian kids IP,” she said. “We will also explore the needs of feature filmmakers working in the A$1m-5m budget range, dominant again in this year’s data.”

Brennan conceded that international funding was “increasingly harder to source” and that Screen Australia itself supported 27% of the direct funding applications received for scripted content in 2023/24.

“We need to pull together as an industry to ensure the sustainability of the sector. Despite these challenges, we’re optimistic about the future and confident that there will be an uplift in production in the year ahead. Screen Australia will continue to collaborate with industry to identify growth opportunities and ensure Australian screen stories thrive,” Brennan said.

In key findings, the A$929m spent on Australian titles represented an 18% drop on last year, due to fewer high-budget Australian theatrical features. A$657m was spent on 55 Australian general TV/VoD drama titles, which was in line with the previous year. Free-to-air broadcasters however, dropped spend by 32%, investing A$188m across 15 titles.

This compares to streaming and subscription TV spend which totalled A$467m across 27 titles, which marked a 17% increase in spend and a 29% increase in the number of titles.

The demise of children’s content was evident with only eight titles entering production, a drop from 12 last year and expenditure fell 29% from A$81m last year to A$58m currently, while the number of hours of children’s content decreased by 42%. Of the eight titles, five were first released by the ABC, one by Ten, one by Stan, and one by Facebook/YouTube. Six titles received funding from Screen Australia and two titles received funding from the The Australian Children’s Television Foundation.

On a more positive note, Australian independent and global streaming platforms contributed the largest share of investment (65%) in TV/VoD drama across 26 titles with investment value and number of titles both increasing.

Elsewhere, expenditure by location surged in Western Australia, with the region reporting a trebling over last year to A$77m and a record combined spend of A$105m in the Northern Territory, Tasmania and the Australian Capital Territory.

The Screen Australia data comes after the Australian Communications and Media Authority published its own findings this week, showing increased investment from overseas streamers but global distribution of Australian shows markedly down.

Screen Producers Australia said the figures and declines reflected the collapse in investment in children’s and documentary content “and masking of actual investment due to increasingly murky reporting.”