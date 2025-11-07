Screen Australia appoints Gillian Moody-Ardler as new head of First Nations content

Screen Australia has appointed seasoned producer Gillian Moody-Ardler as the new head of First Nations content.

Moody-Ardler joins the agency with over 30 years of production, broadcasting and agency experience with a consistent career focus on championing First Nations stories, perspectives and creative talent on screen.

In her new role, Moody-Ardler, a Wodi Wodi/Dharawal/Yuin woman, will provide creative and operational direction for Screen Australia’s First Nations content investment, including development and production assessment and oversight of creative projects from early development to delivery.

The role presents a return to the national funding agency for Moody-Ardler, who operated as an investment and development manager at Screen Australia from 2007 to 2014.

“I am excited by the growth in our sector since my earlier years at Screen Australia where groundbreaking series, Redfern Now, went to air on ABC and the acclaimed feature Samson & Delilah screened to the world,” she said.

“I am enthused by the First Nations department’s continued support of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander creatives to deliver landmark documentaries that start national conversations to moving dramas with social impact and am excited to play a role in funding the next wave of ground-breaking First Nations projects.”

In her prior industry roles, Moody-Ardler was company director, writer, producer and director for Kalori Productions, the producer of Family Rules, Black Divaz and Kindred and worked with broadcaster SBS as production manager for its media unit. She joins Screen Australia from the National Film and Sound Archive of Australia where she is currently the head of First Nations engagement.

Moody-Ardler will commence with Screen Australia on January 12, 2026 and work closely with the director of First Nations, a role which is yet to be filled.