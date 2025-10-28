Screen Australia, AiF renew international partnerships helping Aussie talent

Screen Australia and LA-based Australians in Film (AiF) have renewed their international collaboration programmes, the Talent Gateway and Global Producers Exchange.

The initiatives aim to support established Australian screen creatives with upskilling, showcasing Australian projects for international markets and making connections with global buyers, commissioners and collaborators.

Screen Australia chief operating officer Grainne Brunsdon said the initiatives, now in their fifth year, have created opportunities for Australian talent to strengthen relationships globally.

“Through meaningful international collaborations, our local creatives can elevate their business practices and establish new pathways to share Australian content and cultural stories on the world stage,” she said.

Under the Global Producers Exchange, up to six production companies or producers will be selected to participate in a development lab of roundtables and masterclasses with international screen decision makers and one-to-one mentorships. Selected delegates will receive up to A$60,000 (US$39,000) to take part in the programme, which runs from April to July 2026.

Funding will go towards supporting writers and directors to develop, refine, pitch and market their scripted projects, based on feedback from mentors and experienced industry executives throughout the programme, as well as help participants engage international partners for their projects.

Under the Talent Gateway programme, Australian screen creatives with recent international success are eligible to be part of a delegation of six in a programme that includes roundtables, masterclasses, introductions with international screen decision makers and mentorships.

Each delegate receives up to A$20,000 to enable them to take part in the programme, which also runs from April to July next year.