Screen Australia adds actor Pallavi Sharda, ex-SBS CEO Michael Obeid to board

Oz funding body Screen Australia has appointed actor Pallavi Sharda and the former CEO of broadcaster SBS, Michael Obeid, to its board.

Sharda gained prominence working overseas in Bollywood films and on international television productions including Netflix’s The One and ITV’s Beecham House.

More recently, she has featured in Les Norton and Retrograde for Oz pubcaster the ABC and The Twelve for local pay TV operator Foxtel. Sharda has also been a prominent voice in encouraging inclusivity and diversity in Australian casting and productions, well before it became an industry metric.

Former SBS chief Ebeid brings more than three decades’ experience in the media, technology and telecommunications sectors to the Screen Australia board. He was head of SBS for seven years and has worked in executive roles at telecos Telstra and Optus, in addition to roles at the ABC and pioneering interactive TV player Two Way TV Limited.

The appointments are for three-year terms.

In January, Screen Australia CEO Graeme Mason announced he would be leaving the organisation this November. A successor has yet to be named.