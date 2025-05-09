Screen Aus appoints ex-Every Cloud Productions chief Drew Grove as head of production

Screen Australia has secured the former CEO of Every Cloud Productions, Drew Grove, as the agency’s new head of production.

In his new position, which starts next week, Grove will oversee the agency’s production investment across feature films, television and online content, working closely with creatives and industry partners.

Grove joins the national funding agency after serving as chief of Every Cloud Productions for three years Eagger and Cox step back from Every Cloud, announce new management structure and as a development and exec producer across a range of film, television and digital projects for the company since 2017.

His most recent production credits include working on Stan original feature Windcatcher, Streamer Stan partners ACTF to order family film from Unless Pictures, Every Cloud a coproduction between Every Cloud and Unless Pictures.

“I’m incredibly excited to step into the role of head of production at Screen Australia at this pivotal time for the industry. I look forward to collaborating closely with Australia’s talented creatives and industry partners to support bold, distinctive projects that find audiences at home and on the global stage,” Grove said.

Grove fills the seasoned shoes of predecessor Sally Caplan, who held the role for over 11 years. Caplan has recently re-emerged as executive chair at Fulcrum Media Finance Fulcrum Media Finance appoints Sally Caplan as exec chair and Zach Parker as new CEO.

Screen Australia’s director of narrative content, Louise Gough, said: “His [Grove’s] track record of delivering high-quality productions and fostering creative talent makes him an invaluable addition to our team. We look forward to the insights and leadership he will bring to our production investment.”