Screambox gets rights to The Island

The Island (Sløborn)

US distributor Cinedigm Corp has acquired the North American rights to drama series The Island from German prodco ZDF Enterprises (ZDFE) for its Screambox streamer.

The eight-part series, originally titled Sløborn, is a collaboration between ZDFE, ZDF, Germany’s Syrreal Entertainment and Tobis and Danish prodco Nordisk Entertainment.

Cinedigm will debut two episodes of the series weekly on SVoD horror platform Screambox, which it bought earlier this year, in July. The show debuted in Germany last summer.

The Island is about a North Sea island that falls victim to an unknown virus and deals with its increased isolation from the world.

Australian streaming service Walter Presents added The Island, then still called Sløborn, to its collection on SVoD service Stan in February.

Oli Hammett 31-03-2021 ©C21Media

