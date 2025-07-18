Please wait...
Scottish sitcom Two Doors Down back for Christmas special

The cast of Two Doors Down

NEWS BRIEF: UK pubcaster the BBC has commissioned a one-off Christmas special of Scottish sitcom Two Doors Down, two years after the series ended following the death of its co-creator Simon Carlyle in 2023.

Two Doors Down started as a Hogmanay special in 2013, which led to a further three specials and seven full seasons. BBC Studios Comedy Productions will produce the 1×30’ 2025 Christmas special for BBC One, BBC Scotland and iPlayer. It is written by Carlyle’s co-creator Gregor Sharp. Steven Canny and Josh Cole are exec producing for BBC Studios, while Ben Gosling Fuller is directing and Mark Bignell producing.

