Scottish production company STV Studios Drama rebrands as Blackhill

Scotland’s STV Studios is rebranding its scripted production label, STV Studios Drama, as Blackhill.

The company’s productions include new true-crime drama The Witness (Netflix), TV film Elizabeth is Missing (BBC), prison drama Screw (Channel 4) and legal thriller The Victim (BBC).

The name Blackhill is inspired by a Scottish TV transmitting station. Blackhill has offices in both Glasgow and London and creates scripted television for UK and international audiences.

Alongside creative director Sarah Brown, the Blackhill team includes Claire Armspach (director of drama development), Sara Hamill (director of production), Andy Daniel (script editor), Jennifer Lowe (development coordinator), Katy Engels (production executive) and Hattie Byrne (drama assistant).

STV Studios is led by CEO David Mortimer. Other scripted production labels in its portfolio include Two Cities Television (Blue Lights, Amadeus); Tod Productions (Criminal Record); and new label Ferryman Films, founded by Kevin McKidd, best known as an actor thanks to roles in Trainspotting and Grey’s Anatomy.