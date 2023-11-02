Scottish drama indie Freedom Scripted opens London and Berlin offices

Glasgow-based drama indie Freedom Scripted has opened offices in London and Berlin and promoted execs as part of the expansion.

Development exec Nancy Napper Canter has been promoted to head of development in London, where she will lead the office from Somerset House and build on the prodco’s relationships with commissioners and talent in the capital.

Development script editor Tessa Buchanan has been promoted to development exec in the Glasgow office, where she will take the lead on local development and further expand Freedom Scripted’s slate of Scottish stories.

The Berlin office, based at Lost But Found studios in Schöneberg, will focus on building international relationships based on a copro model, working with European producers, talent and commissioners. The prodco is pursuing new co-developments in Germany, as well as in Portugal.

Freedom Scripted secured investment from the Channel 4 Indie Growth Fund last year and a first-look deal with All3 Media International early this year.