Scott Free Productions’ president and COO Justin Alvarado Brown elevated to co-CEO

Justin Alvarado Brown has been promoted to co-CEO at Ridley Scott’s production company, Scott Free Productions.

The LA-based exec, who has worked at the company for 15 years, most recently as president and chief operating officer (COO), will share the role with London-based co-CEO Luke Scott. Deadline was first to report the news.

With the promotion, Alvarado Brown will be responsible for Scott Free’s TV and film operations globally and take a greater role in the company’s broader strategy and growth.

Scott Free has produced series including Raised by Wolves (HBO), Great Expectations (FX), A Christmas Carol (BBC/FX) and Kaleidoscope (Netflix).

Alvarado Brown joined Scott Free in 2010. He was named COO two years later and then promoted to president and COO in 2021.