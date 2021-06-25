Please wait...
Schumer learns more with HBO Max

Lockdown series Amy Schumer Learns to Cook

WarnerMedia-owned US streaming service HBO Max has commissioned an unscripted series fronted by American comedian Amy Schumer.

In each half-hour episode of Amy Learns To… Schumer will learn a new skill, craft or trade from a local expert in her husband’s hometown of Martha’s Vineyard, from learning to dive for clams to selling houses.

The eight-parter is produced by Industrial Media’s The Intellectual Property Corporation (IPC) with Schumer, IPC’s CEO Eli Holzman and Industrial president Aaron Saidman serving as executive producers.

Amy Learns To… is Schumer’s second project with HBO Max following her docuseries Expecting Amy, and comes after the comic’s success with lockdown series Amy Schumer Learns to Cook on Food Network last year.

Jennifer O’Connell, executive VP of non-fiction and live-action family at HBO Max, said: “We are thrilled to be working with Amy again. She is sure to surprise and amaze us with her willingness to push boundaries and try something new, always with a hilarious spin.”

Ruth Lawes 25-06-2021 ©C21Media

