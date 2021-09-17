Schitt’s Creek creator, showrunner Dan Levy inks overall deal with Netflix

Netflix has signed Schitt’s Creek creator, showrunner and star Dan Levy to an overall deal through which he will write and produce scripted content and work on other creative projects.

The first project announced through the deal is an untitled romantic comedy film that Levy will write, direct and star in. He will also produce alongside Stacey Snider and Kate Fenske of LA-based prodco Sister.

The TV side of the deal will not get underway just yet as Levy currently has a three-year TV contract with ABC Studios, which started in 2019. Once that deal concludes, Levy will begin his series work with Netflix in July 2022.

The deal comes a year after Schitt’s Creek, the hit Canadian comedy commissioned by pubcaster the CBC, achieved an historic sweep at the Emmys, winning all nine comedy awards for which it was nominated, including best comedy and all four major acting categories.

Levy said: “Netflix offered Schitt’s Creek a second home at just the right time and opened the doors to a whole new audience for us. Watching the show thrive there has only enhanced my excitement about continuing to tell specific, meaningful stories with them in both TV and feature film – a full circle moment.”

Netflix head of global film Scott Stuber and head of global series Bela Bajaria added in a joint statement: “Dan Levy is an incredible all-around creative talent who thoughtfully approaches every story with a meaningful perspective.

“His work on Schitt’s Creek charmed audiences around the world and we’re thrilled to partner and create new films and shows with Dan.”