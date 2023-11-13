Scenery, V-Ventures launch $1.1m fund SV Docs to back investigative filmmakers

Banijay Benelux-backed prodco Scenery and investment firm V-Ventures have announced the launch of SV Docs, a funding initiative to support documentaries made by investigative journalists.

V-Ventures will allocate €1m (US$1.07m) in development funds to help filmmakers share impactful stories with international audiences.

In addition to financial assistance, SV Docs will also provide guidance, advice and expertise throughout the development and production process.

This includes leveraging the networks of Amsterdam-based Scenery (Front Row) and V-Ventures’ parent firm, broadcasting association Vereniging Veronica.

SV Docs will invest development financing twice a year in filmmakers and journalists from around the world, rewarding the most promising pitches for documentaries.

The fund will continue to supplement its contribution with the potential returns from previous investments of SV Docs.

Lot Carlier, executive director, V-Ventures, said: “SV Docs aims to bring thoroughly researched stories to a broader audience while generating additional income for the involved journalists.

“This aligns with our strategy to strengthen the European journalistic ecosystem.”

Isidoor Roebers and Lea Fels, producers at Scenery, said: “Collaborating with experienced journalists and talented filmmakers, we leverage our production expertise and extensive international network to highlight remarkable journalistic documentaries worldwide.”

Youri Albrecht, chairman Vereniging Veronica/V-Ventures, said: “In recent years, we have seen a significant contribution of documentaries to the journalistic landscape.

“Stories from investigative journalists also prove to be suitable for exciting, well-watched, and substantive films.

“With this initiative, we hope to contribute to reinforcing this positive trend.”

Journalists can submit their stories through www.svdocs.com.