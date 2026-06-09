SBS6 takes Talpa’s celebrity quiz The Know-It-All to S3

NEWS BRIEF: SBS6 in the Netherlands has ordered a third season of celebrity quizshow The Know-It-All just a year after its launch.

Produced and distributed by Talpa Studios, the format sees 22 celebrities head back to school for a fun, light-hearted and competitive quiz adventure. In a nostalgic elementary school complete with wooden desks, chalkboards and a strict-but-fair head teacher, contestants face a mix of word games, visual puzzles and physical challenges.