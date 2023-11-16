SBS6 greenlights Talpa Studios reality adventure format Camping the Wilderness

SBS6 in the Netherlands has commissioned Camping the Wilderness, the first show from the new reality adventure division of Dutch formats specialists Talpa Studios.

The eight-part series sees four families stay in a campsite in the wilderness of Botswana, where they win cash prizes for photographing wild animals.

Camping the Wilderness will premiere on SBS6 on New Year’s Day and will also be available on streamer Prime Video.

Maarten Meijs, CEO of Talpa Studios, said: “Announcing the launch of Camping the Wilderness, the first project from our dedicated adventure reality team, is incredibly exciting for us.

“With this new adventure reality show, we are broadening our range of formats and at the same time emphasising our international production capabilities.”