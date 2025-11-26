SBS veteran programming head Peter Andrews resigns after 12 years

Australian multicultural broadcaster SBS has confirmed the departure of programming veteran Peter Andrews, who has resigned from his role as head of network programming.

Andrews has been at SBS Australia for over 12 years in his current role. Prior to SBS he was with Network Ten for 11 years as head of network programming and was previously programme manager at Seven Network.

SBS director of television Kathryn Fink said that across his 12-year tenure, Andrews had made a significant contribution to the programming and content portfolio.

“He has played a key role in driving our premium content strategy on SBS On Demand, which has contributed to our digital acceleration. We thank Peter for his service and wish him well for what comes next,” Fink said.

In terms of succession the network said that “interim arrangements for his portfolio are being finalised.”

SBS Australia is yet to appoint a new managing director following the sudden resignation of James Taylor in August, though it is understood an appointment announcement is imminent.

Since Taylor’s departure, SBS’s chief marketing and commercial officer Jane Palfrreyman has taken the interim MD role.

In a public post, Andrews said the decision to leave was a difficult one.

“It’s impossible to summarise what this chapter has meant to me, but I’m leaving with enormous pride in what we achieved. Over the past decade, I’ve had the privilege of helping shape SBS’s content identity across both broadcast and digital,” he said.

Andrews said the highlights of his tenure included expanding SBS On Demand, championing the acquisitions of premium international series including The Handmaid’s Tale, Fargo, Vikings and The Night Manager.

He also highlighted “backing originals that became cultural moments, including commissioning Alone Australia, now the most successful original series in SBS’s history.”