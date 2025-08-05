SBS, Univision alum José Molina named CFO at US AVoD service Canela Media

Former Spanish Broadcasting System (SBS) and Univision executive José Molina has been appointed chief financial officer at US Hispanic AVoD platform Canela Media.

Based in Miami, he will report to Isabel Rafferty Zavala, co-founder and CEO of the company.

Canela Media said Molina’s experience in scaling businesses, driving profitability and managing investor relationships would support the outfit’s continued growth. His leadership will also be key in optimising financial performance and unlocking new opportunities across the business, the company added.

Molina joins from SBS, where he also held the role of CFO. Prior to that, he served as senior VP and CFO, networks, at Univision Communication, and as president and CFO at MundoMax.

Recently, Canela has focused on expanding its Canela.TV digital service, opening new studios in Mexico and Miami to produce both originals and branded content, debuting its daily lifestyle show Café con Canela and growing its news offering.

Rafferty Zavala said: “We are pleased to welcome José to Canela Media. His experience in Hispanic media and proven financial leadership will be a strong asset as we continue scaling the business.”