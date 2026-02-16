SBS prescribes new season of Aussie First Nations health series Our Medicine

Australia’s SBS has commissioned a second season of Indigenous-focused health series Our Medicine for the National Indigenous Television channel and streaming service SBS On Demand.

Produced by Pink Pepper and Periscope Pictures and filmed in Western Australia, the new expanded season will feature weekly double episodes totalling eight parts.

The programme takes a behind-the-scenes look at Australia’s strained regional medical services.

Our Medicine S2 looks at major health institutions and community-led services including the Queensland Ambulance Service, Cairns Hospital, Joyce Palmer Health Service, the Bwgcolman Healing Service on Palm Island, the Akeyulerre Healing Centre in Alice Springs and NSW Youth Justice.

The series is narrated by actor and playwright Leah Purcell, directed by Karla Hart and co-directed by Kimberley Benjamin. The first series was commissioned in 2025 and was screened in May that year. https://www.c21media.net/news/sbs-order-first-nations-health-docuseries-our-medicine-from-karla-hart-and-periscope/

“As a filmmaker and proud Noongar woman, this series is my way of celebrating Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander excellence in health, honouring our elders, our healers and the life-saving work happening in communities across the country, while shining a light on the compassion, cultural knowledge and quiet heroism transforming health outcomes for our people,” Hart said.