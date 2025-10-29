SBS, NITV and Screen Aus select new cohort of Digital Originals producers

Ten new projects from emerging Australian producers have been shortlisted for the Digital Originals development initiative set up by broadcasters SBS and NITV with funding agency Screen Australia.

The programme was devised to develop and champion the next wave of screen creators from diverse backgrounds and underrepresented communities, with SBS and NITV selecting up to five projects for further development funding.

From these, up to three scripted series will receive production funding and will be commissioned to premiere on SBS On Demand, SBS Viceland and NITV. This year’s initiative, its sixth iteration, received more than 200 applications nationally.

Nakul Legha, SBS’s head of scripted, said: “Digital Originals continues to be one of the most impactful pathways in the world for visionary new voices to break through and tell bold, original scripted stories. It is a cornerstone of SBS’s commitment to developing the next generation of screen creatives.”

The 10 shortlisted teams are currently in Sydney participating in an immersive development workshop featuring mentoring sessions with producers including Julie Kalceff (First Day, Starting From Now) and Mithila Gupta (Four Years Later, Winners & Losers) hosted by SBS, NITV and Screen Australia.

Recent Digital Originals successes include this year’s Series Mania-selected series Moonbird and Appetite, created by Fell Swoop Productions and Photoplay, from 2023’s cohort, which premiered at the Canneseries TV Festival and was nominated for a Rose d’Or.

Digital Originals alumni include Mohini Herse (Appetite), who went on to be set-up director for SBS original Four Years Later and filmmaker Dylan River, director of Robbie Hood and more recently the Stan commission Thou Shalt Not Steal.

2025’s selected Digital Originals projects and teams include Bump Into You from Nathan Borg and Sam Martin; Durries from Kevin Han, Michaela Le and Rohan Ganju; and Good Boy from Rebecca Metcalf and Anu Hasbold.