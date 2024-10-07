SBS in Australia, UK’s Channel 4 explore Curve Media’s Mysteries Of… series

SBS in Australia and Channel 4 in the UK have pre-bought Curve Media’s Mysteries Of… series, which seeks to explain the iconic phenomena of Stonehenge, sink-holes and the Loch Ness Monster.

The two broadcasters are the first to invest in the forthcoming 6×60’/3×120′ series, which is being shopped by UK-based content creation, funding and distribution company BossaNova Media.

Each episode unpacks the history and cultural impact of one mystery, before testing the various origin stories and theories that have risen around it.

Using the latest science and research findings, a range of experts discuss and discard the wilder speculations to offer robust and plausible explanations of each mystery, while acknowledging that the future may well reveal more secrets.

In related news, BossaNova has invested in Greatest Escapes of World War 2, produced by Australian indie Perpetual Entertainment for Sky History in the UK.

The six-part series looks at some of the most incredible escapes from prisoner of war camps during the Second World War, with each hour-long episode featuring three ingenious plots from both sides of the conflict. Some escapes were more successful than others — but all involved extreme bravery, iron nerves and an absolute determination never to admit defeat.

Peter Andrews, head of network programming for television and online content at SBS, said: “SBS Australia’s audience are fascinated by well-authored, well-researched ‘mystery docs’ like Mysteries Of… Once we heard the amazing news that our friends at Channel 4 were also interested, we were pretty much at ‘greenlighting’ the project.

“I’m expecting this series to resonate really well with our core-history and factual-loving audience, the curious-minded audience, and across both linear and digital platforms.”