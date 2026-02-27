SBS debuts Homebodies in tandem with global debut at Cannes Series

NEWS BRIEF: Australian broadcaster SBS will premiere new original series Homebodies in late March in tandem with its international debut at Series Mania, selected for official competition.

The series was developed as part of the broadcasters Digital Originals initiative in 2023 and is supported by Screen Australia and Screen NSW. Created and co-written by AP Pobjoy and produced by Mad Ones Films (Jimpa) the project has also attracted investment from WeirAnderson Films. Set in a regional town, the series follows a trans man returning to his hometown to care for his estranged mother Nora (Claudia Karvan), with a whole set of complex memories, supernatural elements and transitioning challenges to tackle.