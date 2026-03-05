SBS orders December 14 Bondi terror attack feature doc from Mint Pictures

Australian multicultural broadcaster SBS has commissioned a feature documentary on the recent Bondi terror attacks, to be produced by Mint Pictures.

SBS has confirmed it is currently in development on the project, which has the working title Bondi.

The documentary will examine the fatal December 14 attacks at Bondi beach through the perspective of survivors, families of the victims, first responders and the ordinary people who assisted those attacked at the Chanukah by the Sea event.

SBS said it wants the project to create a lasting record shaped by those most directly impacted, anchored in firsthand testimony, archiving and exploring the lasting effect on families and the broader community.

“This was an unprecedented event that shattered so many lives across Australia, and particularly the Australian Jewish community. We are committed to backing bold documentaries that inspire conversation and explore issues that go to the heart of SBS’s purpose,” said SBS head of unscripted Joseph Maxwell.