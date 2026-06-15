SBS commissioning head John Godfrey to step down after 18 years

SBS head of commissioning John Godfrey is to leave the Australian public broadcaster next month after 18 years, during which he played a central role in shaping its commissioning strategy and bringing some of its most successful and culturally significant programmes to screen.

Godfrey has held senior leadership positions at SBS throughout his tenure, serving as head of commissioning since 2022. In that time he oversaw landmark series including Go Back to Where You Came From, Once Upon a Time in Cabramatta, Filthy Rich & Homeless, First Contact, Struggle Street and The Australian Wars, as well as enduring formats and returning series such as Mastermind Australia, The Cook Up with Adam Liaw, Who Do You Think You Are? and Alone Australia.

Godfrey, who will leave SBS in mid-July, said: “After 18 incredible years at SBS, now is the right time for me to step away. I have been fortunate to work alongside so many passionate colleagues, talented creators and production partners who share a belief in backing bold ideas, pushing boundaries and using the power of storytelling to open minds and hearts.”

Beyond his commissioning role, Godfrey championed underrepresented voices and drove inclusion initiatives across the network, including the implementation of SBS’s Commissioning Inclusion Guidelines. He has also been credited with mentoring emerging talent and nurturing the next generation of Australian screen practitioners.

SBS MD Jane Palfreyman said: “John’s legacy extends far beyond the groundbreaking series like Go Back to Where You Came From that he commissioned for this network. It is reflected in the profound impact these programmes have had on Australia’s national conversations – shaping our understanding of identity, culture and community.”

SBS director of television Kathryn Fink added: “SBS’s standing as a broadcaster renowned for bold ideas, fearless documentary-making and distinctive drama is due in no small part to John’s commissioning acumen and creative ambition. His legacy can be seen not only in the strength of SBS today, but in the broader impact he has had on the Australian screen sector.”