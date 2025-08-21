SBS appoints Jane Palfreyman as interim MD while global search for new boss continues

Australian pubcaster SBS has appointed Jane Palfreyman to the role of acting MD as the network continues its global search for a new MD, following the exit of current boss James Taylor earlier this month.

Palfreyman currently serves as SBS’s chief marketing and commercial officer, joining the multicultural broadcaster in 2012 and holding various senior positions across sales and marketing. SBS board acting chair Christine Zeitz said the interim appointment provides continuity of leadership and ensures an orderly transition until the next MD is appointed.

Taylor is stepping down from his role after 13 years to take the CEO position at advertising firm OOH! Media. He will remain with the organisation until November for a transition period. Palfreyman’s acting MD role will commence from 28 August.

The SBS board has commenced the global recruitment process for Taylor’s replacement, while the government will be announcing a new chair for the board in due course, following the announcement last month that incumbent chairman George Savvides would be stepping down after two terms.