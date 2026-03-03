SBS and Sky among buyers down under to shop for factual at TVF International

Broadcasters in Australia and New Zealand, including SBS and Sky, have acquired factual content from London-based distributor TVF International.

Australian broadcaster SBS has licensed a slate of shows including the second season of tech-focused docuseries The Future with Hannah Fry (6×30’), Channel 4’s royal history doc Edward vs George: The Windsors at War (2×47’, Double-Band Films), and CBC’s The Ozempic Effect (1×54’, Paul Kemp Productions), the latter of which will air on the SBS Viceland channel.

SBS has also acquired Channel 4’s Nazi Space Race (1×47’, Unity House Productions) and Untold Arctic Wars: The Cold War (6×60’), a Nordic copro commissioned by YLE, NRK, DR and SVT.

For SBS Food, the broadcaster has picked up Telus and CBC Gem’s Not Your Butter Chicken (4×26’) and Wales-set Chris Cooks Cymru (6×30’), commissioned by the BBC from Cwmni Da TV.

Finally, SBS’s channel NITV has licensed Free At Last: The Secrets of Apartheid (3×52’), produced by Beetz Brothers for ZDF, Arte, VPRO and SABC, and the second season of APTN’s Ocean Warriors: Mission Ready (13×26’, Kwassen Productions.)

In New Zealand, BritBox and the BBC’s pay TV channels have picked up Channel 4’s Saving Britain’s Country Houses with Penelope Keith (10×60’, Somersault Studio).

Meanwhile, Sky Arts New Zealand has acquired a package that includes Netflix’s Golden Opulence: The Legacy of Luxury in Anatolia (1×50’, Depo Film), Van Gogh by Vincent (1×46’) and C.N.A.’s AI and art-focused Copy+Paste+Steal (1×47’).

Additionally, Sky Arts NZ has licensed France Télévisions’s Maria Callas: The Unsung Years (1×104’) and Ulysses: From Myth to Science (1×60’, Mediatika.)