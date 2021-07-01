Saturday Animation preps first original toon

Saturday Animation Studio, part of Montreal-based Digital Dimension Entertainment Group, is developing its first original animated series.

Described as a “high-octane action-comedy series,” Chase & Catch tells the story of a teenager who joins a futuristic police force where he must learn to work as a team with his strait-laced prototype-robot partner.

Together they strive to crack the clues that will dismantle a diabolical outlaw syndicate and prevent it from bringing chaos to the chrome-filled, slick streets of Vivacity.

Aimed at boys aged seven and over, season one of Chase & Catch (13×22’) will be produced in UHD CGI. Cookbook Media is handling distribution of the series.

“Inspired by classic 1980s cartoons, Chase & Catch is a high-speed story about brotherhood, collaboration, belonging and carving your own path,” said Fred Faubert, Digital Dimension’s chief commercial officer and showrunner.

“Boasting tech-enhanced high-octane thrills and next-gen gadgetry, we are confident that boys the world over will be clamouring to join Chase & Catch on their adventures.”