Please wait...
Please wait...
Home > News > Saturday Animation preps first original toon

Saturday Animation preps first original toon

Animated action-comedy Chase & Catch

Saturday Animation Studio, part of Montreal-based Digital Dimension Entertainment Group, is developing its first original animated series.

Described as a “high-octane action-comedy series,” Chase & Catch tells the story of a teenager who joins a futuristic police force where he must learn to work as a team with his strait-laced prototype-robot partner.

Together they strive to crack the clues that will dismantle a diabolical outlaw syndicate and prevent it from bringing chaos to the chrome-filled, slick streets of Vivacity.

Aimed at boys aged seven and over, season one of Chase & Catch (13×22’) will be produced in UHD CGI. Cookbook Media is handling distribution of the series.

“Inspired by classic 1980s cartoons, Chase & Catch is a high-speed story about brotherhood, collaboration, belonging and carving your own path,” said Fred Faubert, Digital Dimension’s chief commercial officer and showrunner.

“Boasting tech-enhanced high-octane thrills and next-gen gadgetry, we are confident that boys the world over will be clamouring to join Chase & Catch on their adventures.”

KarolinaKaminska
Karolina Kaminska 01-07-2021 ©C21Media

SECTIONS:



RELATED ARTICLES:

Digital Dimension, Lex+Otis launch studio
Please wait...

Send us your news by
clicking here

ALSO ON C21media today

related content

C21TV shows

more C21TV shows