Sarah Phelps brings Daughter to ITV in Happy Prince drama commission

UK commercial broadcaster ITV has commissioned a psychological thriller series written by Sarah Phelps (The Sixth Commandment) and produced by ITV Studios-owned Happy Prince.

Titled Daughter, the drama focuses on two mothers from very different backgrounds and their teenage daughters whose friendship turns toxic after an accusation of bullying. In trying to defend their daughters, the two mothers go to war, with repercussions rocketing through the community.

Happy Prince’s chief creative officer Dominic Treadwell-Collins exec produces with creative director Alexander Lamb.

The series is commissioned for both ITV and ITVX and will be distributed internationally by ITV Studios.

In other news ITV has commissioned a second season of factual series Fletcher’s Family Farm, which shows Emmerdale actor Kelvin Fletcher, his wife and actor Liz, and their four children, at home and work on their farm in the Peak District.

It is made by Leeds-based indie Daisybeck Studios and the 10×60’ second run will air later this year. It has been recommissioned by Leanne Clarke, assistant commissioner for entertainment and daytime at ITV and Paul Mortimer, director of reality and acquisitions at ITV. Ben Harris is exec producer from Daisybeck Studios, with Kim Metcalfe as series producer.