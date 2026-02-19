Sandra Stern stepping down as vice chair of Lionsgate Television Group

Sandra Stern is stepping down from her role as vice chair of Lionsgate Television Group after more than 20 years with the US studio.

Lionsgate said Stern had decided to exit the position at the end of March, though will remain a “long-term” consultant to the TV group.

The veteran exec has played an instrumental role in Lionsgate’s growth from an indie production studio into a major North American TV group that has produced acclaimed and era-defining shows including Mad Men and Orange is the New Black, as well as titles like Weeds, Nurse Jackie and Nashville.

More recently, the studio has enjoyed success with Seth Rogen-led comedy The Studio (Apple TV), The Hunting Wives (Netflix), The Rainmaker (USA Network), The Rookie (ABC) and the US adaptation of Ghosts (CBS). Of the 13 scripted shows it has on air currently, 12 have secured renewals, said Lionsgate.

Stern has also played a significant role in Lionsgate’s acquisition and integration of Canada’s Entertainment One, which beefed up its distribution library as well as expanding and diversifying its production slate. In addition, she has worked closely with prodco and talent management outfit 3 Arts Entertainment, which Lionsgate first bought into in 2018, and UK-based talent management 42, in which Lionsgate holds a minority stake.

Stern joined Lionsgate’s TV group in 2003 as executive VP, business and legal affairs, before being promoted to executive VP and chief operating officer two years later. She was then upped to president of Lionsgate TV Group in 2015, and was named vice chair in 2022.

“Sandra has been my friend, partner and protégé for the past 40 years,” said Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer.

“She is an amazing strategist with unparalleled relationships with our partners, and few people understand our business as well as she does. Sandra has been a pillar of our studio’s growth and success for 23 years. Whatever she chooses for the next phase of her career, she will remain a valued and cherished member of our Lionsgate family.”

Stern’s next moves have not been revealed, but she indicated her intention is to work outside of the content space. “After more than 40 years, it’s time to see if there’s life after television,” she said.

She added: “I am so grateful to Jon for the empowerment, inspiration and support he has given me throughout my career as my boss, mentor and friend. The 23 years I have spent with Jon, [Lionsgate Television Group president] Kevin [Beggs] and the rest of the Lionsgate team have been the most personally and professionally rewarding for me, and the relationships I have formed and the friends I have made within my extended television family over my career made my decision to try something new a difficult one.

“But I know I am leaving our television group in an incredibly strong position, with a great slate of series, a robust creative pipeline and an exceptional team of executives to move them forward, and I am excited to explore other passions and embark on new adventures beyond the world of television.”