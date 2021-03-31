Sandbox gets Fingerprint for Kids launch

London-based kids’ digital education platform Sandbox & Co has acquired San Francisco-based mobile technology company Fingerprint to form SVoD platform Sandbox Kids.

Content available on Sandbox Kids, which is targeted at both kids and families, will come from Fingerprint’s catalogue, with original content produced by Hopster Studios.

The product offering of 8,000 games, interactive books, songs, podcasts and audio stories in over 100 countries and 23 languages, includes Hopster, Curious World and Kidomi.

The platform has content partnerships with more than 200 creators in more than 60 countries and commercial partnerships with Amazon, Comcast, T-Mobile, Verizon, TCL, Roku, Mondia Media, Vodafone and more.

Children across the world will be able to use Sandbox Kids, providing they have access to mobile devices.

Heading up the newly created Sandbox Kids division is current Fingerprint CEO Nancy MacIntrye, who is tasked with expanding kids’ content and helping partners build, operate and market subscription services to families.

Bhav Singh, founder and CEO of Sandbox, said: “This is a digital-first world, and as kids’ access to devices and time spent online continues to grow, there is a need for age-appropriate, safe content.

“Under Nancy’s leadership, Sandbox Kids will transform how edutainment is delivered around the world and will super serve millennial families with content parents trust and kids love from Curious World, Hopster and Kidomi.”