Sandbox acquires fellow children’s digital education platform PlayKids

London-based kids’ digital education platform Sandbox & Co has acquired Brazilian counterpart PlayKids.

PlayKids provides video content, books and e-learning experiences through its PlayKids VoD app for two- to six-year-olds and Leiturinha, one of the largest children’s book subscription services in Brazil.

PlayKids’ majority owner, Movile, a long-term investor in Latin American tech companies, will become a minority investor in Sandbox as a result of the acquisition.

The deal follows a similar acquisition of San Francisco-based mobile technology company Fingerprint to form SVoD platform Sandbox Kids in March last year. Sandbox also took a majority stake in UK-based preschool digital entertainment platform Hopster in 2019.

Bhav Singh, founder and CEO of Sandbox, said: “We have been big fans of PlayKids and Leiturinha and are delighted to welcome them to the Sandbox family as a perfect complement to our existing suite of products.

“I’m excited to have Guilherme Martins, CEO of PlayKids, on board to lead the roll-out of our wider portfolio into Lat Am and am equally thrilled that Movile is joining us as shareholders as we continue to build towards an industrial-scale enterprise focused on super-serving millennial and Gen Z families.”

Martins, who is also the founder of Leiturinha, added: “Last year, following the pandemic’s impact, there was a clear uptake in digital acceleration and a need to quickly reinvent how kids are educated and entertained during the lockdowns. I see that trend continuing and am excited to work with Bhav and the other Sandboxers to extend our digital offerings and introduce Sandbox’s online learning products to the Latin American market.”