Samsung TV Plus teams with Next Up Comedy to bring Edinburgh Fringe to FAST

Samsung TV Plus has signed a deal with comedy producers Next Up Comedy to air 15 stand-up shows from the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, which is taking place in the Scottish capital this month.

The shows will be made available through Samsung TV Plus’s linear Comedy Hub channel and on-demand via its free, ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) service.

Airing throughout August, the collection entitled LIVE: Comedy from the Edinburgh Fringe, will drop daily episodes, each featuring a set from up-and-coming comedic talent.

Among the comedians set to feature include Lucy Pearman, Molly McGuinness, Jessie Nixon, Diona Doherty, Tadiwa Mahlunge, Sam Nicoresti, Josh Glanc, Ayoade Bamgboye, Graham & Steen, Andrew O’Neill and Rosco Mcclelland.

The collection will be produced by Next Up Comedy, the production arm of comedy streaming service Next Up.

It will film the live shows at various venues across Edinburgh and Samsung TV Plus will broadcast them to viewers just 72 hours later at 20.00-21.00 every night. The shows will also be available on catch up from today.

Stuart Pearson, UK content acquisition lead, Samsung TV Plus, said: “We’re beyond excited to support these extraordinary new acts by bringing them an even bigger and broader audience, as well as have the opportunity to connect our audiences with high quality entertainment; enabling viewers get a front row seat to the next wave of comedy superstars.”