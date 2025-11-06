Samsung TV Plus sets FAST channels for America’s Funniest Homes Videos, Kardashians

Samsung TV Plus has teamed up with Clarion Capital-backed V10 Entertainment to launch the first dedicated FAST channel for America’s Funniest Home Videos, hosted by former Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star Alfonso Ribeiro.

The channel, titled AFV with Alfonso Ribeiro, will start streaming later this year and feature 200 episodes from the 10 most recent seasons of the hit ABC show.

Samsung has also partnered with NBCUniversal Global TV Distribution to roll out Keeping Up With…, a new FAST channel for the UK and Ireland which will host multiple seasons of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, as well as various spin-off series from the Kardashians universe. It will be available from November 12.