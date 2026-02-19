Salla Kozma targets social-first IP with Monaco-based studio launch

Finnish actor Salla Kozma, founder of Pig & Horse Productions, has launched another Monaco-based media company, this time focusing on content for social media platforms.

The new venture, Naru Force Studios, will sit alongside Monaco- and Finland-based prodco Pig & Horse Productions, which launched last year, as part of a multi-company media strategy.

Naru Force Studios will focus on generating digital-first content for social media platforms, while Pig & Horse will continue to chase unscripted commissions, including international documentaries, formats and reality series.

A key part of Naru Force Studios’ strategy will be using AI tools across development and production.

Its first IP will be a K-Pop format, which will launch initially across social channels before being launched as an app.

Partnering with Kozma as part of the new venture are international distribution specialist Beatrice Rossmanith of Mothership, as well as long-time partner and former Fremantle Finland head of development, Anssi Rimpelä.

Rimpelä has over 20 years of experience producing formats, having localised shows such as Pop Idol, Got Talent and The X Factor for Finland. He is now the CEO of creative studio Up to Level Media, which he founded in 2017.

Naru Force Studios said it is investing €200,000 (US$236,000) to build its “core platform, operating system and AI technology infrastructure” ahead of a planned funding round in 2027.

Salla Kozma, founder of Naru Force Studios and executive producer, said: “The media industry is shifting from broadcaster commissioning to platform-first and self-commissioned IP. With Naru Force Studios, we are building ecosystems, not single or standalone shows. Each format is designed to cultivate long-term audiences and create sustainable commerce opportunities.

“Pig & Horse remains central to our premium documentary slate, while Naru Force Studios expands our vision into a scalable, tech-enabled model that reflects how modern audiences engage and shop. We are uniting production, distribution, technology and commerce into one vertically integrated ecosystem.”