Sales of BBC doc Brexit: A Very British Civil War kick off in North America, Ireland

The BBC’s 10-year Brexit retrospective Brexit: A Very British Civil War, from Zinc Media-owned Brook Lapping, has been sold to Irish public broadcaster RTÉ as it starts its international roll-out.

Zinc Distribution has also sealed licensing agreements for the 2×60’ documentary with BBC Select for North America, including Canada and the Caribbean, which were closed by Sophie Judge, senior global acquisitions manager for BBC Global Channels. Additional deals were signed with BBC News Arabic, BBC News Persian, BBC News Ukraine and BBC News Russia.

The doc premiered on BBC Two earlier this month and tells the inside story of the year that changed the course of British history and marks the 10th anniversary of the UK’s referendum on European Union membership.

It features interviews with the key players involved, including David Cameron, Boris Johnson, Nigel Farage, Michael Gove, George Osborne, Gordon Brown, Jeremy Corbyn, Marina Wheeler and Bob Geldof.

The exec producer is Angus Macqueen, the series producer is Norma Percy and the series director is Max Stern.