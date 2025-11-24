Sales exec Emma Knight leaves TV business after 20 years

London-based TV sales executive Emma Knight is leaving the industry after almost 20 years to become a full-time doula, a provider of non-medical, emotional and practical support before, during, and after childbirth.

Knight most recently worked as a sales consultant for children’s content at Viaplay Group, a role she held for four months until November. Prior to that, she spent a year-and-a-half as a sales manager at distributor Serious Kids.

Knight began her career in 2006 at Momentum Pictures, before having a stint at CBS Paramount and then spending a decade at Endemol Shine Group from 2008 until 2018. Between that and Serious Kids, she spent almost five years at Entertainment One.

Posting online, Knight said: “After nearly 20 years (gulp!) in the television world, I’ve decided to take the plunge, follow my heart and move 100% into the world of birth and babies. From pitches to pushes, you might say!

“So, I’m saying goodbye to the incredible colleagues I’ve worked alongside during my time at Momentum Pictures, CBS Paramount, Endemol, eOne, Serious Kids and Viaplay and to the many wonderful clients and industry professionals I’ve been honoured enough to spend time with – it’s been an absolute pleasure. How lucky were we to travel the world and chat TV all day long!

“While I won’t be at the London Screenings, Mip or beyond this year, I’ll be busy continuing to focus all of my time and care on my other passion – Bloom & Baby Doula – providing birth and postnatal support in London and the surrounding areas. It’s a space that has been growing quietly and meaningfully alongside my TV career for some time.”