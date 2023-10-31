Saffron Cherry Productions develops audio sitcom Cat/Person for television

Manchester-based Saffron Cherry Productions is developing a comedy based on writer and producer Chris Heath’s audio sitcom Cat/Person.

The Madame Blanc Mysteries producer has secured the TV rights for the IP, which is available as a podcast and launched three new episodes yesterday to bring the total to six.

The audio sitcom consists of a series of overheard conversations between a broken man Matthew (Heath) and Hobson (Sue Vincent), his sarcastic, selfish, sociopathic rescue cat.

Cat/Person will now be developed as a TV show by Saffron Cherry, led by MD Caroline Roberts-Cherry with writer, producer and actor Sally Lindsay as creative director.

Plans for a Cat/Person live show are also underway, according to Saffron Cherry, which is part of the BBC Small Indie Fund.

The production company said Cat/Person “accurately and hilariously encapsulates the kind of relentless emotional hazing that cats love to lavish on their eager-to-please ‘owners’.”

In each episode, audiences will be privy to a selection of conversations between human and cat, as Matthew tries his best to navigate his new life as a near shut-in, with the cat conveniently on-hand to point out just how badly he’s doing at this.

Matthew attempts to tackle the biggest obstacles in life as he now knows it: social media, insomnia, love, death, sex, comfort eating and drinking.

Heath is a multi-award-winning writer and producer, responsible for creating and writing two seasons of The World According To Grandpa for Milkshake!.

He also wrote two seasons of the BBC Radio 4 sitcom Clement Doesn’t Live Here Anymore with Marc Haynes and has written for comedians such as Sir Lenny Henry, Marcus Brigstocke, Roland Rat and Paddy McGuinness.

In addition, he has created formats for the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and CBBC, including Holiday of my Lifetime with Len Goodman and The TV That Made Me with Brian Conley.

Actor and writer Vincent’s most recent TV appearances were alongside Ross Kemp in Channel 5’s four-part thriller Blindspot, Disney+’s The Full Monty, ITVX comedy-drama Significant Other, and in the second season of Channel 5 and Acorn TV’s The Madame Blanc Mysteries, which she co-wrote and starred in alongside Saffron Cherry’s Lindsay. A Christmas special and a third season of The Madame Blanc Mysteries are currently in production.