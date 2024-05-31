SAFC headhunts NZFC head of development and production Leanne Saunders

The South Australian Film Corporation has hired the New Zealand Film Commission’s exiting head of development and production Leanne Saunders.

Saunders announced her departure from the NZFC earlier this week. She will now take up an identical role in Australia from June 24.

In April, the SAFC’s head of production and development Beth Neate announced her departure after six-and-a-half years at the screen agency.

Shana Levine has been consulting head of production and development, supporting the SAFC team as the agency sought a replacement.

SAFC chief Kate Croser said: “Leanne brings great depth and breadth of knowledge and experience and impressive networks across film, television, finance, script and development, as well as a passion for engaging in future industry and audience trends.

“We are confident she will bring great value to both the agency and the wider South Australian screen sector, and we are excited about her eagerness to support and empower the full range of content and creators that we embrace at the SAFC.”

While at the NZFC, Saunders was also responsible for the NZ Government’s $50 million Premium Productions for Global Audiences Fund, which funded factual and dramatic episodic formats for streaming and broadcast as well as feature films. She also oversaw a number of development and production initiatives to address under-representation, including the 125 Fund for female directors.

Prior to her eight years at the NZFC, Saunders was an established film producer and had launched Piki Films with Taika Waititi and Carthew Neal, which produced the Hunt for the Wilderpeople. She also founded Severe Features where for 15 years she produced and line produced five features, TV series Super City and TVCs, co-designed and executive produced an internationally successful low budget film scheme, and executive produced and co-designed a premium short film program which launched NZ talent internationally.