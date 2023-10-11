Please wait...
Please wait...

TRENDING SHOWS ON C21 SEE MORE C21SCREENINGS

SABC preps reboot of South Africa’s Got Talent

Anele Mdoda

NEWS BRIEF: Public broadcaster SABC will bring reality format Got Talent, created by Syco Entertainment and distributed by Fremantle, back to South African screens for the first time since 2017.

Set to debut next year, the 14-part series is being produced by Primedia Studios, the production and distribution division of African advertising firm Primedia, in partnership with presenter, radio personality, producer and author Anele Mdoda’s production company, Rose & Oaks Media.

C21 reporter 11-10-2023 ©C21Media
Please wait...

TRENDING STORIES

Eight European pubcasters team up to jointly commission drama slate
ITV Studios unveils Mipcom scripted slate and pre-sales of World on Fire, Malpractice
NZ indie Pango's Bailey Mackey on converting his rugby links into commissions
Canada's 9 Story expands digital channels footprint with YouTube, FAST offerings
Sony puts a kids spin on classic IP