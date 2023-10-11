SABC preps reboot of South Africa’s Got Talent

NEWS BRIEF: Public broadcaster SABC will bring reality format Got Talent, created by Syco Entertainment and distributed by Fremantle, back to South African screens for the first time since 2017.

Set to debut next year, the 14-part series is being produced by Primedia Studios, the production and distribution division of African advertising firm Primedia, in partnership with presenter, radio personality, producer and author Anele Mdoda’s production company, Rose & Oaks Media.