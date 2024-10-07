S4C’s Gwenllian Gravelle on capturing The One That Got Away and why Welsh drama is booming

Today we hear from S4C’s head of scripted Gwenllian Gravelle about the Welsh pubcaster’s drama The One That Got Away, why the domestic market is flourishing and why hopes remains high for local-language series travelling.

Tune in to C21FM by CLICKING HERE.

Set in the west Wales coastal town of Pembroke Dock, Cleddau/The One That Got Away is a new drama for local public broadcaster S4C that blends crime and romance and comes from Banijay-owned BlackLight Television.

The six-part series, which debuts on October 13, is written by Catherine Tregenna and stars Hidden’s Elen Rhys and Rhian Blythe, alongside Hinterland’s Richard Harrington.

S4C head of scripted Gwenllian Gravelle spoke to Michael Pickard about the show at the the Bafta Cymru premiere screening. She also discussed why the Welsh domestic drama market is booming despite downturns elsewhere and her hopes of growth for local-language titles on the global stage.

C21FM is live 24/7, with a block of interviews starting at 10am BST every day HERE.