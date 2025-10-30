Please wait...
S4C, TG4 collaborate on gameshow format Y Deis

Eibhlín Ní Chonghaile

NEWS BRIEF: Celtic broadcaster TG4 has acquired the rights to an Irish-language version of Welsh gameshow format Y Deis.

To be made by Tyrone Productions (Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?) and presented by Eibhlín Ní Chonghaile, the show sees competing teams build prize pots through quick thinking and smart play. Originally created and developed by Slam Media for Welsh-language broadcaster S4C, the Irish version – locally titled An Deis – will be recorded at Cardiff’s Enfys Studios shortly after the Welsh series is filmed. An English-language version will also be shopped to buyers.

