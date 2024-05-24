S4C tackles life of rugby star Ken Owens in new doc

NEWS BRIEF: Welsh pubcaster S4C is to premiere sports documentary feature Ken Owens: Y Sheriff, about the former Wales rugby captain, on June 2.

It is produced by Whisper Cymru (Ifan Phillips), the Cardiff-based Nations office of Sony-backed sports, live and unscripted outfit Whisper. The film follows the last 18 months of Owens’ career, as the ex-Scarlets hooker battles a career-ending injury.