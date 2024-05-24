Please wait...
Please wait...

TRENDING SHOWS ON C21 SEE MORE C21SCREENINGS

S4C tackles life of rugby star Ken Owens in new doc

The doc follows Ken Owens as he battles a career-ending injury

NEWS BRIEF: Welsh pubcaster S4C is to premiere sports documentary feature Ken Owens: Y Sheriff, about the former Wales rugby captain, on June 2.

It is produced by Whisper Cymru (Ifan Phillips), the Cardiff-based Nations office of Sony-backed sports, live and unscripted outfit Whisper. The film follows the last 18 months of Owens’ career, as the ex-Scarlets hooker battles a career-ending injury.

C21 reporter 24-05-2024 ©C21Media
Please wait...

TRENDING STORIES

More bad news for UK screen sector as ITV set to axe 200 jobs in restructure
CBC orders menopause comedy, Allan Hawco procedural as part of upfront slate
Anton to supercharge TV series slate after $108m BlackRock investment
Mediawan crosses the continent to CEE
Tinder Swindler producer Raw TV joins A+E to exert Influence with new thriller