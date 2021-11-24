S4C orders new factual, comedy series for youth-skewing service Hansh

Welsh pubcaster S4C has commissioned new content to expand its online service Hansh as part of its strategy to offer longer content over the next few years.

Hansh was launched in June 2017 to offer exclusive content for young people aged 16 to 34.

Since then, the service has evolved from operating solely on Facebook and YouTube to creating content on Instagram and TikTok, as well as creating podcasts.

The commissions will begin on November 25 with a new series of Pa fath o Bobl (What Kind of People?).

The three-part documentary series, presented by anthropologist Garmon ab Ion, will challenge the stereotypes, beliefs and traditions of Wales.

Another new show is current affairs series Grid, which will look at timely topics and is produced by ITV Wales.

The first few episodes will ask whether the beauty industry is racist, as a young fashion student considers how inclusive it is and how under-representation and racism have affected black women in the sector in Wales.

Limbo, the comedy series that follows three young people in their twenties who have to cope with an unfair modern society full of short-term work opportunities, has been recommissioned.

“Hansh’s vision of showcasing new voices is as strong as ever. But it’s also important that Hansh reaches out to new communities, with different ideas and interests,” said Rhodri ap Dyfrig, S4C’s online commissioner.

“Our new commissions offer a wide range of genres including documentaries, current affairs and comedy that have been integral to Hansh’s mission from the outset. Our new series are timely, compelling and full of new ideas.”