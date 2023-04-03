Please wait...
S4C greenlights Wildflame factual pair

Y ‘Sgubor Flodau (The Flower Barn)

NEWS BRIEF: Welsh-language public broadcaster S4C has greenlit Y ‘Sgubor Flodau (The Flower Barn) and recommissioned Cymry ar Gynfas (Welsh on Canvas) from Cardiff-based independent production company Wildflame Productions.

Y ‘Sgubor Flodau (6×60’) is an original factual entertainment format that focuses on people’s motivations to gift flowers and the challenges undertaken by florists Wendy Davies, Donald Morgan and Gaby Davies. Cymry ar Gynfas (6×60’) brings together six Welsh icons and six artists to create portraits that reflect the personality of the familiar faces and the unique approach of each artist.

