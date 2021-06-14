S4C dives into swim challenge doc

Welsh-language public broadcaster S4C has commissioned a documentary series that will see presenter Gareth Jones attempt to wild swim 60km across Wales via lakes and reservoirs to mark his 60th birthday.

Gareth Jones: Swimming Home will follow Jones as he tries to make his way from south to north Wales in three weeks.

The three-parter is being made by Welsh prodco Cwmni Da, whose documentaries 47 Summits and Riding The Dragon were the first Welsh-language docs to be shown on SVoD platform Amazon Prime Video.

Jones is known for his work on kids’ and science shows such as Get Fresh and Tomorrow’s World and started wild swimming a few years ago in London.

He will executive produce alongside Lilion Iwan and producer/director Llinos Wynne, who is factual commissioner for S4C. Delivery is set for October with filming beginning in August.