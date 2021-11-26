S4C, Channel 4, Sundance Now pair on psychological dual-language thriller

Hinterland broadcaster S4C has commissioned another dual Welsh and English language drama, this time in partnership with Channel 4 and Sundance Now.

The Light in the Hall/Y Golau will be produced by indies Duchess Street Productions and Triongl in association with APC Studios.

In deals brokered by APC Studios, which is also handling worldwide sales, the series is produced in association with Channel 4 for the English-language version for broadcast in the UK and with Sundance Now for broadcast in North America, Australia and New Zealand.

Written and created by Regina Moriarty (Murdered by my Boyfriend) and directed by Andy Newbery (Keeping Faith) and Chris Forster (Hidden), the cast includes Alexandra Roach (Killing Eve, Sanditon, No Offence), Iwan Rheon (Misfits, Game of Thrones) and Joanna Scanlan (After Love, No Offence).

Filming starts this autumn with broadcast planned for 2022. The plot focuses on a historic murder in a small town and its ongoing effect on the people who live there including those involved in the case.

Donna Wiffen and Jo Roderick from Duchess Street Productions, Gethin Scourfield, Nora Ostler and Alec Spiteri from Triongl and Laurent Boissel from APC Studios will executive produce, along with Gwenllian Gravelle from S4C.

In the UK, the series was acquired by Nick Lee, head of acquisitions at Channel 4 and Caroline Hollick, head of drama at Channel 4, and will be overseen by commissioning editor, Gwawr Lloyd.

S4C Drama Commissioner Gravelle said: “This gripping drama certainly promises to be one to remember. With a stellar cast and a talented production team, we can’t wait to introduce Y Golau to S4C viewers. This is our first ever coproduction with Channel 4 and we look forward to working together along with Triongl Production Company and Duchess Street Productions on this sensational series.”