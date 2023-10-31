S4C and Whisper Cymru form a huddle for rugby doc series From Street to Scrum

Welsh pubcaster S4C has commissioned rugby-themed factual series O’r Stryd i’r Sgrym (From Street to Scrum), scheduled to screen in the first quarter of 2024.

The six-part series is produced by Whisper Cymru (Two Sides), the Cardiff-based Nations office of Sony-backed sports, live and unscripted label Whisper.

From Street to Scrum will showcase T1 rugby, the new non-contact game from World Rugby, which launched earlier this month.

A group of inexperienced players from diverse backgrounds will learn to play the sport, under the guidance of former Welsh Rugby Union and League international, Scott Quinnell.

Executive producers are Carys Owens and Siôn Jones for Whisper Cymru.

Iwan England, S4C head of unscripted, said: “S4C is proud to be amongst the first to showcase this new and exciting rugby format within an engaging series that shows the power sport has to transform people’s lives.”

Carys Owens, MD of Whisper Cymru said: “We have worked with the Welsh Rugby Union for many years and it’s great to showcase the values of rugby in this way and show how the sport can help society.”